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CUET-UG: NTA announces re-test for over 3,700 students who left exam centres after glitch

The new date and details will be announced separately, the agency said.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsNTAExam

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