'Har Ghar Tiranga': Around 2.5 crore national flags supplied to post offices, says culture ministry

Around 2.5 crore national flags have been supplied to post offices for sale as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which has transformed into a 'people's movement' with increasing 'janbhagidari', a top official of the culture ministry said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said there is a lot of excitement in the country right now, with regard to this campaign, which saw an overwhelming response last year when it was first launched.