Culture Ministry set to organise 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition at G20 venue

A replica of the 'Dancing Girl' - the Mohenjo Daro-era bronze sculpture, an AI anchor, and the history of Indian democracy will be part of the exhibits in the 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition, which the Culture Ministry is organizing as part of a G20 event.

The replica of the 'Dancing Girl' will stand at a height of five feet and will rotate on an elevated podium in the center of the exhibition hall, according to culture ministry officials. The history of Indian democracy will also be presented through 26 interactive panels, they added.

These exhibits will cover various aspects, including the Sindhu-Saraswati civilization, the Vedic era, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, Maha Janpada and Gantantra, the advent of Jainism and Buddhism, Kautilya & Arthashastra, Megasthenes in India, Emperor Ashoka's life, Fa Hsien’s travels, Khalimpur copper plate inscriptions, Shrenisangha, and Uthiramerur.