Curriculum of many engineering colleges, IITs needs to be reoriented, restructured: Amitabh Kant

"Despite the fact that many Indian companies lag in R&D, the government is committed to changing this with the introduction of a Rs 1 lakh crore fund, set to be unveiled in the next 3-4 months. The Mysore belt in Karnataka has the best ecosystem in India for manufacturing, specially semiconductor fabs, and can become a global hub for semiconductor design. We need to realign the engineering curriculum of IITs and other leading institutions to quickly produce engineers equipped for today's industrial demands," Kant said.