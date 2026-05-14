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Cutting fuel use: CM Fadnavis rides motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan

The move comes as part of the measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtralegislative council

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