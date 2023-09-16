CWC concerned over threat to India’s federal structure, Modi govt causing obstacles to Congress-ruled states

Chidambaram further added even a child will know why obstacles are being created for Karnataka and Himachal. “Because the BJP lost the elections in these two states,” said Chidambaram.

Chidambaram also found fault with the PM Modi not visiting Manipur even though the state has been in turmoil since May.

He said, "PM Modi can reach Manipur in just two hours. Yet, he chose not to go. Instead, he has time to make a quick visit to ASEAN and G8 meetings.

The CWC also reiterated its demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into transactions of Adani Group.

It accused the Modi government’s proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ as a brazen attack on the federal structure of the country. It raised concerns over ‘disappearance’ of parliamentary debate and scrutiny in the country. The CWC also put on record the deepest appreciation for Mallikarjun Kharge’s contributions as Congress President over the past year.

“He has been an inspirational leader and an uncompromising voice for social justice and empowerment. Kharge's efforts to preserve and protect the country’s Constitution from the assaults of the Modi Government has been commendable. He has been fearlessly and relentlessly holding PM Modi accountable for his anti-people policies and programmes,” said the CWC.

An extended CWC meeting will be held on Sunday morning. The CWC meeting on Saturday also put on record the appreciation to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.