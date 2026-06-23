CWMA to review Cauvery water situation today

<p>New Delhi: Amid a shortfall in monsoon rainfall across the Cauvery basin, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cwma">Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)</a> is scheduled to meet today to assess the prevailing water situation, including reservoir storage levels, inflows into the Cauvery river system, and agricultural activities in the basin states.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Tamil Nadu is expected to press for the release of the remaining portion of its June allocation of 9.19 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water from Karnataka reservoirs.</p>.<p>According to sources, Karnataka has released only about 2 tmcft so far this month. The state is likely to express its inability to release additional water, citing poor rainfall and inadequate inflows into its reservoirs, sources said.</p>.CWMA says sufficient water flowing from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.<p>The issue of the release of water from Karnataka was also raised during the meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) held in New Delhi last week.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu had complained that Karnataka was not releasing the stipulated June quota, while Karnataka cited poor inflow of its reservoirs.</p>.<p>After reviewing the storage position in the basin, the CWRC had advised both States to conserve available water and accord priority to drinking water needs.</p>.<p>The committee also urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to exercise caution in allocating areas for paddy cultivation, warning that water availability could become more critical during the latter half of the southwest monsoon season in August and September.</p>.<p>Officials in Karnataka said rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area has been significantly below normal, resulting in poor inflows into reservoirs.</p>.<p>According to them, the four major reservoirs in the state are currently receiving only around 1,000 cusecs of water per day, while outflows remain limited due to low storage levels.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is also expected to raise the issue of constituting a tribunal to examine Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project during the CWMA meeting.</p>