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CWMA to review Cauvery water situation today

Tamil Nadu is expected to press for the release of the remaining portion of its June allocation of 9.19 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water from Karnataka reservoirs.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaCauveryCWMA

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