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Cyber Appellate Tribunal website still live years after closure; shut down ordered within 7 days

The directions came on the appeal filed by one Aditya Vilak Kaklij, who had sought information about the freezing of bank accounts related to cyber crime cases.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsCyber crimeCIC

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