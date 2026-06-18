Cyber Appellate Tribunal website still live years after closure; shut down ordered within 7 days

<p>New Delhi: The Cyber Appellate Tribunal (CyAT) was closed down in May 2017 after its merger with the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) but authorities have forgotten to shut its website till now, apparently leaving people to unknowingly submit their complaints there. </p><p>This came to light during a hearing on an RTI appeal in the Central Information Commission, prompting Information Commissioner PR Ramesh on Wednesday to direct the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to decommission the CyAL portal within seven days.</p><p>The directions came on the appeal filed by one Aditya Vilak Kaklij, who had sought information about the freezing of bank accounts related to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cyber%20crime"> cyber crime</a> cases, after his account was frozen for over seven months “without any proper updates or resolution despite multiple attempts to contact” authorities.</p><p>Kaklij had filed his queries on the RTI portal of CyAT in February 2025 and an appeal in March 2025 after he did not receive a response. The appeal also went unanswered following which he approached the CIC where the TDSAT Chief Public Information Officer informed about not receiving any such query.</p><p>The CPIO also informed the CIC that all judicial appeals pending before the CyAT were transferred to the TDSAT but there was no information about the Nodal Officer or its credentials for login to the RTI portal of CyAT.</p>.'Cheat someone in Tamil Nadu, then Kashmir...': Supreme Court says have to be harsh on cyber criminals .<p>Ordering the NIC to take steps to take down the portal within seven days, Ramesh said a government website is not merely a collection of web pages hosted upon a server and pending decommissioning, a notice should be displayed on the portal, clearly informing visitors that its functions stand vested in the TDSAT, with appropriate hyperlinks and contact details.</p><p>“The continued availability of a portal associated with an authority that no longer exercises the jurisdiction ostensibly reflected…is liable to mislead members of the public into believing that the said forum remains operational,” he said in the order.</p><p>"Citizens seeking remedies or information relating to cyber matters may reasonably rely upon the existence of such a portal and submit applications or communications through it, only to subsequently discover that the competent authority lies elsewhere. The resulting confusion serves neither administrative efficiency nor the larger objective of citizen-centric governance," he said.</p><p>Ramesh said digital governance requires not only the creation of online platforms but also their timely retirement when they cease to serve a functional purpose. A portal whose institutional foundation has ceased to exist ought not to continue its independent existence indefinitely in the virtual realm, particularly where such existence carries the potential to misdirect the public, he said.</p><p>"Public-facing digital infrastructure must faithfully reflect contemporary administrative realities. The continued presence of a portal, long after the authority it purports to represent has ceased to function, risks creating uncertainty where clarity ought to prevail," he added. </p>