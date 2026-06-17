Cyber criminals are 'parasites' duping innocent investors, have to be very harsh with them: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: Cyber criminals are "parasites" who take money from innocent investors to dupe them and we have to be very harsh with them, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday said.</p>.<p>The observations came from a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana which was hearing a plea filed by a man seeking clubbing of some FIRs lodged against him in different states.</p>.<p>"You people (cyber criminals) are parasites and you take money from innocent investors and dupe them. For cyber criminals, we have to be very harsh," the CJI observed.</p>.<p>The CJI said victims of such crimes were always pan-India.</p>.UPI's explosive growth creates new challenge in fight against cyber fraud.<p>"You cheat someone in Tamil Nadu, then you go to Jammu and Kashmir and then to the North-East," the CJI said, adding it would be in the society's interest that cyber criminals are kept behind the bars.</p>.<p>The top court refused to entertain the plea for clubbing of some FIRs lodged against the petitioner in different states.</p>.<p>The bench said the petitioner may approach the jurisdictional high court to seek relief. </p>