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Cyber criminals are 'parasites' duping innocent investors, have to be very harsh with them: Supreme Court

The top court refused to entertain the plea for clubbing of some FIRs lodged against the petitioner in different states.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCyber crimeCyber Criminals

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