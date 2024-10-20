Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by October 23

<p>Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23, the IMD said on Sunday.</p>.<p>An upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, the IMD said in a special bulletin.</p>.<p>The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards direction, and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, it said.</p>.Cyclonic circulation over Andaman sea likely to intensify into low-pressure area: IMD.<p>"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," it added.</p>.<p>Under its influence, the coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25, the IMD said.</p>.<p>Fishermen were advised to return to the shore by October 21.</p>.<p>IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra on Saturday said that squally weather with wind speeds 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Bay of Bengal on October 21-22. </p>