Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by October 23

IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra on Saturday said that squally weather with wind speeds 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Bay of Bengal on October 21-22.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:10 IST

