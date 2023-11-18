Cyclone Midhili weakens into deep depression; no fresh rain in Tripura, Mizoram on Saturday

In a special bulletin, the met department had said, 'Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, an increase in rainfall activities accompanied with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura during 17th and 18th November.'

Due to heavy showers coupled with gusty wind, air services were badly affected at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Friday as three scheduled flights, two from Kolkata and one from Guwahati, could not land on the runway, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.