Cyclone Remal: Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura sound heavy rainfall alerts

Guwahati: Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura have issued an alert following the Met department's warning about heavy rains and squalls in view of Cyclone Remal.
Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall on Monday in West Bengal and Bangladesh and move northwards to the Northeast.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and other Northeastern states on May 27 and 28. Orange Alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts. Red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall have also been issued in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has ramped up preparations along with other departments, agencies, and district administrations to face any eventualities arising out of heavy rainfall and winds due to Remal, a statement issued by the Assam government said.
The ASDMA directed all the district units to review the situation and the plying of boats may be regulated in the mainstream of the Brahmaputra River on May 27 and 28 if required, particularly in Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts and also Barak and Kusiara Rivers in Barak valley districts, said the statement.
Meghalaya and Tripura also issued similar safety directives to people given the possible impact of Remal.
Meanwhile, Assam witnessed light rains on Monday morning after three days of sweltering heat. Several districts in the state had witnessed record temperatures of 39 to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.
Published 27 May 2024, 02:52 IST