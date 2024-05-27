Cyclone Remal: Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura sound heavy rainfall alerts

Guwahati: Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura have issued an alert following the Met department's warning about heavy rains and squalls in view of Cyclone Remal.

Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall on Monday in West Bengal and Bangladesh and move northwards to the Northeast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and other Northeastern states on May 27 and 28. Orange Alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts. Red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall have also been issued in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27.