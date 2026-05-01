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'Cylinders don't get expensive, roti-thali does': Opposition slams Modi govt over commercial LPG price hike

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the hike is due to a failure of the union government's assurances on inflation and price stability.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:49 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:49 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeAkhilesh YadavLPG

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