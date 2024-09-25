Dairy is sensitive sector; no plans to open up in any FTAs: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said dairy is a sensitive sector in India as it involves livelihood issues of small farmers and there are no plans at all to give any kind of duty concessions under any Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in this area.

He said that India has not given any duty concessions in the dairy sector even to Switzerland and Norway under the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) trade pact, which was signed in March.

With Australia also, he said, that the sector was discussed but India clearly conveyed the sensitivities involved in this area.