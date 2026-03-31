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Dalai Lama backs Pope Leo's peace appeal, urges to end global conflicts

In a message issued from Dharamsala, the Buddhist leader emphasised that 'violence has no place in any spiritual tradition.'
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsDalai LamaPope Leo

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