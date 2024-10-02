Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Dalai Lama sends birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter, congratulates new Japanese PM

Carter turned 100 on Tuesday, becoming the longest-living president in US history. He served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 08:49 IST
India NewsJapanUS newsHimachal PradeshDalai LamaJimmy Carter

Follow us on :

Follow Us