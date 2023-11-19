Danger looms as pesticides reign supreme on India’s farms 

Narasimha Reddy Donthi, policy expert and honorary director of PAN-India, said India is in urgent need of a pesticide bill which would address the challenges of the current situation. “The first draft of an updated bill came in 2008 but nothing happened. The latest one is the Pesticide Management Bill of 2020 which had some good provisions but it has been put aside due to the pesticide industry lobby. So, we are not only accepting pesticides that were there before 1968 but also new ones which are only 'deemed to be registered' without the necessary safety precautions,” he said.