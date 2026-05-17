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‘Dangerous cycle that must be broken’: Sameer Wankhede on drug abuse

Wankhede said every rupee spent on drugs strengthens criminal syndicates and terror gangs operating across borders.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsDrug abuseDrugs

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