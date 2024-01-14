Danish Ali joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Ali's move also indicates a separation with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda after JD(S) entered into an alliance with BJP again. He had joined BSP ahead of Lok Sabha elections to contest from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh with the permission of Gowda.

After reaching Manipur, Ali said in a statement that he has decided to join Rahul in the yatra because he feel he “would be failing in my duty as a politician and a social worker if I did not join the biggest drive for unity and justice”.

“Today, I have decided to join Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This is a very important moment for me. I have arrived here after much soul-searching,” he said.

In the atmosphere prevailing in the country, he said he had two options – either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country.

“My conscience pushed me to take the second option. Taking this decision came naturally to me as I was myself at the receiving end of a similar attack in Parliament, where swear words were used by a member of the ruling party against me and my religion,” he said.

“My call for justice and action against the guilty member of Parliament fell on deaf ears. Instead of punishing my attacker, the ruling establishment rewarded him. I have realised that the attack on me was part of a larger plan to create an atmosphere of fear and hate in the country,” he said.

In that "hour of distress”, he said Rahul was the first leader to express solidarity with him and stand by him and his family.

