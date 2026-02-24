<p>New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday launched its nationwide protest against the India-US trade deal in Bhopal with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> daring Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> to scrap the agreement that party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> described as one that “mortgages” India’s interest.</p><p>Addressing the first 'Kisan Maha-Chaupal' farmers rally, Rahul alleged that Modi “sold the country” to “save his image and political future” and “save himself from threats” while Kharge claimed that the Prime Minister has reduced the country’s 'dignity to dust' by pushing farmers into “subjugation”.</p>.Farmers, textile industry to suffer because of the 'grips and choke' on PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi ups attack on India-US trade deal.<p>Recalling the stalemate in Parliament over not allowing him to speak in Lok Sabha after referring to former Army Chief Gen MM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/storm-over-a-memoir-3899165">Naravane’s remarks on India-China row</a>, he said he was to also speak about Epstein Files and the case against industrialist Gautam Adani but he could not do so. He claimed that the episode prompted Modi to rush to sign the deal with the US.</p><p>Arguing that the deal was not in the interest of the country, he referred to the US Supreme Court order nullifying Trump’s tariff regime and said, “I challenge Prime Minister Modi, cancel the trade deal. If you have the guts, do it. But he cannot do that. There is pressure on him. The threat of Epstein Files is there. The case against Adani is hanging on his head.”</p>.'Are you not ashamed of selling India': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over India-US trade deal.<p>Rahul <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/the-india-us-trade-deal-is-really-an-ordeal-congress-slams-pm-modi-3906536">claimed that the trade deal was stalled</a> for four months because farmers, farm workers and even the government did not want it. “I can give in writing that if there was no pressure, no threats, then Modi also would not have signed this deal. He has sold India to save his image and political future. He wants to save himself from threats. No one can save him,” he said.</p><p>He said the reason why Modi rushed to sign the deal was because there are 30 lakhs emails, messages and videos in Epstein Files yet to be released. Already, he said, the names of Union Minister Hardeep Puri and industrialist Anil Ambani are there in the Files, he said.</p><p>“Puri's name was released to threaten him that if he does not fall in line, stuff from those files will be released. Anil Ambani is not my friend. Modi should tell us what is his relationship with Anil Ambani. Adani is not a small company; it is the BJP's financial structure. Adani faces criminal charges in the US. The target of the case in the US is Modi, not Adani,” he said.</p>.'You were scared to come to the House': Congress accuses Modi of 'compromising' India over US trade deal.<p>Kharge alleged Modi was pushing the farmers into slavery and that he has never seen a PM so timid that he cannot even look another person in the eye in Parliament. “He speaks his mind on Sundays but doesn't come to Parliament on Mondays,” he alleged.</p><p>He alleged that the BJP tries to intimidate and abuse the Congress, harasses the Youth Congress but one should remember that they will never be scared. </p><p>“Our party drove the British out…You had surrendered then. RSS members had written apology letters…But Modi-ji keeps patting his own back, calling himself a great patriot. If you were a patriot, you would not bow before Trump…We are the ones who save the nation and sacrifice for it. We do not take lives. We have Gandhi, not Godse,” he said.</p><p>He also attacked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, claiming that he claims to be a farmer’s well-wisher but he does not speak against Modi’s “anti-farmer” policies.</p>