Data of 81.5 crore citizens up for sale in 'biggest' data breach in India: Report

The report claimed that over 6,000 attempts have been made last year to hack the ICMR website.

Moreover, this is not the first time the Indian health system has been targeted by hackers. A malware attack was detected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi on June 6 but the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems at the institute, authorities said.

"A malware attack was detected at 14:50 hrs today by the cyber-security systems deployed in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The e-Hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

Reacting to the news, the All India Trinamool Congress launched an attack on the Narendra Modi government, saying "Why, PM @narendramodi, are citizens left exposed and vulnerable to such data breaches when your government touts its commitment to ironclad data security? How did your Government and @AmitShah's @HMOIndia remain blissfully unaware? Why were the people not promptly informed about the potential risks to their personal information? And for how long will the incompetence of Cabinet Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and MoS @Rajeev_GoI of @GoI_MeitY be ignored?"

This comes at a time when at least four opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.

(With PTI inputs)