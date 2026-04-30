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Dawood's close aide Salim Dola gets NCB custody till May 8 in drug seizure case

A court in the national capital granted the NCB a two-day transit remand to take him to Mumbai.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsNarcoticsNCBNarcotics Control BureauDawood Ibrahim

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