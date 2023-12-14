Day after Lok Sabha breach, Opposition sheds 'no disrupt' mode in Parliament

The I.N.D.I.A bloc had earlier decided not to go into 'disruption mode' in the Winter Session but with the security breach and suspension of MPs, the leaders said they would have to recalibrate their strategy.

Describing the Wednesday breach of security in Lok Sabha Chamber as "a very grave matter, unparalleled in the recent past", he wrote, "in view of the gravity of the matter, myself in consultation with floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties in Parliament have come to a considered view that the matter is of such a critical importance that it needs to be raised under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of Council of States (Rajya Sabha)."

"Further, till the Minister of Home Affairs makes a statement on this matter followed by a discussion under Rule 267, there is no occasion for taking up any other business in the House or even for any meeting with a view to 'sort out this matter' in any other manner," he added.

The Opposition MPs also questioned the "double standard" in not taking action against BJP MP Pratap Simha who recommended the entry of the two youths who jumped into the Lok Sabha Chambers while citing the case of Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Friday on charges of sharing Parliament log-in credentials with a businessman.