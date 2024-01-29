Day after Nitish sides with BJP, UP Deputy CM says I.N.D.I.A bloc's game over

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the "game" of the opposition alliance is over.

A day after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time with the support of the BJP by breaking ties with the opposition's INDIA bloc, Maurya said in a post on 'X', "Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has failed.