<p>India on Thursday condoled the death of Iran's Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ayotollah%20ali%20khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei </a>in joint strikes carried by the United States and Israel. </p><p>Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vikram%20Misri">Vikram Misri</a> conveyed New Delhi's sympathy message to Iranian ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali. </p><p>Misri singed the condolence book on behalf of the Indian government in the Iranian embassy. </p><p>Khamenei was killed in the strike on February 28. </p><p>India had earlier chosen not to react to Khamenei's killing, although it called for the resolution of the West Asia conflict through dialogue. </p><p>Several opposition parties had criticised the government for not condoling the death of the supreme leader. </p>