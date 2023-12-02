Days before indictment, Prague handed over Nikhil Gupta to US authorities: Report

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen accused by the US of plotting to kill Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was transferred from a high-security prison facility in Prague to US jurisdiction in mid-November, according to The Indian Express.

This transfer occurred shortly before the indictment was filed in a New York court.

Gupta, aged 52, was arrested and detained by Czech authorities at Prague airport on June 30. He had been in the Czech Republic for ‘business and tourism’ purposes, but the Czech National Drug authorities became aware of his alleged involvement in drug trafficking after a tip-off.

After detaining Gupta, Czech authorities informed the Indian embassy in Prague about his detention based on a US court order. At that time, the Indian embassy was unaware of Gupta's background and followed standard procedures for providing consular assistance to Indian nationals.

They verified Gupta's identity and nationality using his passport details. Throughout this process, the Czech authorities did not disclose the specific offenses Gupta was being investigated for. Gupta did not request legal assistance from the Indian embassy, which is typically sought by distressed Indian nationals overseas. Instead, he arranged for his own legal counsel in Prague to represent him in the Czech criminal justice system.

The IE report also states that Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence in the US government, visited India in October and shared concrete information that was going to be included in the US indictment being prepared by federal prosecutors.