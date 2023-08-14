Death amid a whiff of freedom: A brief look at Punjab and Bengal’s ravaged history of Partition

After the Cabinet mission (that had planned to divide India into two provinces under one central government) plan failed to materialise, Jinnah announced that August 16, 1946 be regarded as 'Direct Action Day' a day on which the Muslim League would lay claim to their demand of a sovereign country. He sent out a warning to Congress in the same regard: "We do not want war. If you want war we accept your offer unhesitatingly. We will either have a divided India or a destroyed India."

On the proposed Direct Action Day, violence broke out between the Hindu and Muslim communities of Calcutta, and spread like wildfire across the city. An estimated 5,000 people lost their lives in the city, according to a report by Sciences Po.

Pictures of dead bodies lying unattended across the city and vultures waiting to feast of them can still be found on the internet.

Noakhali riots

Another dark spot in the story of India's independence are the Noakhali riots in East Bengal (Now Bangladesh). The area comprised around 10 lakh Muslims and two lakh Hindus, according to the book 1946: The Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali Genocide.

The book further states that “It is clear that this overwhelming numerical superiority of the Muslims placed the Hindus absolutely at their mercy. From Calcutta ‘Direct Action’ spread to East Bengal… Ignorant villagers were told that the Hindus had killed almost all the Muslims living in Calcutta and they were asked to kill their Hindu neighbours in retaliation.”

The Noakhali riots started on October 10, 1946, with an attack on the house of Rajendralal Chowdhury, who was the president of the Noakhali Bar Association.

Under the behest of an influential Muslim leader, Golam Sarwar, mobs looted houses of the Hindu minority in Noakhali, killed numerous people, raped, and forcefully converted a large chunk of the populace in the area.

Such was the violence that Mahatma Gandhi himself decided to visit Noakhali and preach his message of non-violence there.

The Wire quotes historian Nirmal Kumar Bose, who said that Gandhi, in a speech, had claimed, “he had not come to talk to the people of politics, nor to weaken the influence of the Muslim League and increase that of the Congress, but in order to talk to them of the little things in their daily life. Ever since he had come to India thirty years ago, he had been telling people of these common, little things which, if properly attended to, would change the face of this land.”

The book Communalism in Bengal: From Famine to Noakhali reveals that the then-Prime Minister of Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, had said in the assembly that there were 9,895 incidents of forcible conversions in the area of Tipperah alone.

Jawaharlal Nehru himself wrote to Lord Wavell in this regard, saying that he had been receiving telegrams that portrayed the images of violence in East Bengal that include "stabbings and murder and looting."

Post-independence violence: Punjab

Punjab saw some of the most horrific acts of mass violence right after India became independent and two separate states were born. Although 55,000 personnel under the Punjab Boundary Force were deployed, UK's National Army Museum reports that around two lakh people were killed in Punjab alone during migration.

Examples of horrors unfolded can be found in the account of Mohindra Dhall, who in an interview to the BBC, talked about how his father was trying to migrate to India from the newly formed Pakistan. Dhall says that his family decided to get on a train to India, but had to stay back because it was too crowded. Although his father managed to squeeze through, he decided to abandon his idea of departure.