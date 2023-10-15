Death of Indian-origin student-athlete in Singapore not linked to Covid vaccinations, says Health Ministry

"Based on the Ministry of Health's vaccination records, the student had received his last dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine more than 18 months ago," said the ministry.

"For an unvaccinated person, the risk of Covid-19 infection leading to severe illness, far outweighs that of vaccination."

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the Singapore Sports School said Pranav told the badminton coach that he was feeling unwell after completing a 400m fitness time trial at about 6.26 pm on October 5.