Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Debate, vote on motion to remove Om Birla to be taken up on March 9: Kiren Rijiju

He warned that if opposition parties continue their protests as they did during the first part of the session, it would ultimately be detrimental to them.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 09:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOm BirlaKiren Rijiju

Follow us on :

Follow Us