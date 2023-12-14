JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Live: Two drug peddlers held and drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs recovered by Mumbai Crime Branch

Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 02:41 IST

02:4114 Dec 2023

Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category

02:4114 Dec 2023

MDL submits bid for over Rs 20,000 crore project to build 3 new Kalvari class submarines

02:0014 Dec 2023

Parliament security breach | Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the UAPA section. Investigation underway: Delhi police special cell

02:4114 Dec 2023

Mohammed Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna

02:4114 Dec 2023

Six Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy; second incident within a week

02:4114 Dec 2023

US: Fed holds interest rate steady amid retreating inflation

02:4114 Dec 2023

US targets Hamas officials, facilitators in fourth round of sanctions

02:4114 Dec 2023

US House approves impeachment inquiry against Biden; President calls it "baseless political stunt"

Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category

MDL submits bid for over Rs 20,000 crore project to build 3 new Kalvari class submarines

02:0014 Dec 2023

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs

02:0014 Dec 2023

Parliament security breach | Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the UAPA section. Investigation underway: Delhi police special cell

02:0014 Dec 2023

India, as the world's largest democracy, will continue to strive for the voice of the global south to be heard on the urgency of immediate action in this regard: Permanent Representative of India to the UN at UNGA

(Published 14 December 2023, 02:41 IST)
