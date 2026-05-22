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Decided to bring back to India some persons deported to Bangladesh: Centre to Supreme Court

The top law officer said that it may take 8-10 days to bring these persons back to India.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBangladeshDeportation

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