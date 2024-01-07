Decision on seat sharing in I.N.D.I.A bloc will be made after 'Surya Uttarayan': Akhilesh

"Since the BJP does not have answers to these questions, it hides behind religion."

When asked about attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, he said, "The BJP's people are saying that only those who have the invitation letter will go. Our stand is that when god calls (someone), even the BJP will not be able to stop him."

He said, "If we feel like seeing it (the temple), will anyone be able to stop us? How can the BJP decide whom to invite and whom not? This does not mean a call from Lord Shri Ram, it is a call from the BJP."

In response to a question about his claim for the post of the prime minister, Yadav said, "Sometimes even those with less (seats) become the prime minister. But for us the main thing is that the BJP loses."

He said, "The question is not who will hold which position. You are from Ballia, here (Chandrashekhar) has been the prime minister. You understand these things and also understand all the circumstances. Sometimes even people with fewer seats become the prime minister."

In 1990, Chandrashekhar became the prime minister with the support of the Congress despite having lesser MPs in his party.