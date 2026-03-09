Decisive governance behind India’s cybersecurity transformation

<p>In November 2025, a Bengaluru resident lost Rs 2.16 crore to cyber fraud. Until recently, such money would have disappeared into a web of mule accounts and offshore networks. This time, it did not. </p><p>Prompt reporting through the national cybercrime helpline (1930), combined with intervention by the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre’s (I4C) financial fraud risk mitigation system, ensured that the entire amount was frozen and refunded.</p><p>This case reflects a broader shift in India’s cyber response architecture. As commerce, payments and services have moved online, fraudsters have exploited the speed and scale of digital systems.</p><p>Cybersecurity has therefore become central to India’s growth for two reasons. First, the country’s economic expansion increasingly rests on digital infrastructure — from real-time payments to AI-enabled services, where trust functions as the essential currency of growth.</p><p>Second, safeguarding this trust requires institutional capacity that can respond with speed and co-ordination.</p><p>The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has effectively demonstrated its ability to translate strategic intent into concrete institutional change. </p><p>Major decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, reforms to citizenship legislation, stabilisation efforts in parts of the Northeast, and the overhaul of criminal justice through three new criminal laws, reflect an approach that prioritises structural change in matters of sovereignty and internal security. The strengthening of cybersecurity architecture represents a continuation of this governance model, extending similar emphasis on coordination, legal reform and enforcement capacity into the digital domain.</p><p>The results are beginning to show in measurable terms. While global cybercrime losses reportedly crossed $16 billion in 2024, reflecting continued international growth in digital fraud, India’s reported cyber-fraud amounts have begun to stabilise after sharp increases in previous years. </p><p>During 2024–2025, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) strengthened co-ordination with banks, Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and financial institutions, enabling faster identification and restraint of suspected fraud proceeds. </p><p>Reported cyber-fraud amounts moderated to Rs 22,504 crore in 2025 from Rs 22,849 crore in 2024 — a decline of 1.55%, indicating a pause in the earlier acceleration of reported losses, even while globally there was an upward trend.</p><p>Improvements are more visible in specific categories such as digital arrest cases, takedowns of unlawful internet content, dismantling the network of mule accounts and API integration with banks. </p><p>Digital arrest fraud cases declined by 86% in 2025 (to 17,264 cases) compared to the previous year, while associated financial losses fell by 66.4% to Rs 644 crore. This follows a steep surge between 2023 and 2024, suggesting that targeted enforcement, disruption of organised networks, and public awareness efforts have begun to yield results.</p><p>A key reform has been the introduction of the e-Zero FIR mechanism by the Union Home Minister. This enables automatic electronic conversion of a financial cybercrime complaint into a Zero FIR, which is then transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction for regular registration and investigation. </p><p>The system has been rolled out in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa and Uttarakhand. Before its introduction, the NCRP-to-FIR conversion rate stood at 0.64%; since November 2025, it has risen to 9%, reflecting improved procedural responsiveness.</p><p>Institutional capacity has also expanded through technology integration. The SAMANVAYA portal and the Pratibimb module function as coordinated intelligence platforms, mapping suspect locations, mule accounts, ATM withdrawals, cheque branches and SIM point-of-sale data to</p><p>identify operational hotspots for enforcement.</p><p>In cybercrime cases, time is critical, as it often determines whether a victim’s money can be recovered. To reduce delays in tracing and placing liens on defrauded funds, 43 major banks and financial institutions, along with NPCI, have been integrated with the NCRP-CFCFRMS platform for real-time automated response. As a result, nearly 80% of transactions and 95% of disputed amounts are now addressed through API-based intervention, with coverage steadily progressing toward full transaction redressal. For certain banks, up to 35% of the reported defrauded amount has been successfully saved through timely lien marking.</p><p>Further strengthening this framework, a Standard Operating Procedure for custody, restoration of funds and grievance redressal under NCRP-CFCFRMS was rolled out on 2 January 2026. A dedicated Money Restoration Portal is now operational, enabling victims in certain cases to receive restored amounts directly without requiring court orders. A grievance redressal module has also been introduced to address complaints related to incorrect freezing or lien marking of bank accounts.</p><p>As economic and social life increasingly migrates online, cybersecurity has become foundational to maintaining public trust in digital systems. The reforms undertaken in recent years indicate a shift from reactive policing to coordinated institutional response — combining technology integration, financial system cooperation, and procedural reform. This evolving architecture positions India to respond more effectively to cyber threats while strengthening confidence in its digital economy.</p><p><em><strong>(Mukesh Arora is an Assistant Professor at Jindal Global Law School, O P Jindal Global University)</strong></em></p><p><strong>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</strong><br></p>