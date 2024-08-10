'Deep desire to work together for each other's welfare': EAM Jaishankar on India-Maldives partnership

Male: India's partnership with Maldives is based on its deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he emphasised that the relationship with Male was one of the cornerstones of India's Neighbourhood First policy.
Jaishankar arrived here on Friday evening for a three-day official visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office last year.
Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Addressing a press conference with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer after their talks, Jaishankar said, "India's partnership with the Maldives is based on our deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. It is a partnership that has enabled us to always swiftly and effectively respond to challenges as witnessed in the past." "Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it is also one of our Vision SAGAR, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. To put it succinctly in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for India, neighbourhood is a priority and, in the neighbourhood, Maldives is a priority," he said.
"We also share the closest of bonds of history and kinship," Jaishankar said.
The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.
This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Maldives since the government of President Muizzu assumed office last year.
This visit is an opportunity to take stock of what both countries have achieved together as well as to chart out an aspirational blueprint for the coming years, Jaishankar said.
He will also meet the Defence Minister on Saturday to take stock of the defence and security engagement. "As neighbours, we face common challenges and have a shared interest in maintaining peace and security in the region. After all, we both have very big EEZs. Our defence and security cooperation is aimed at confronting many common challenges," he said.
Jaishankar will also call on President Muizzu on Saturday.
"I am particularly grateful to President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu for the opportunity to call on him tomorrow. I had the privilege of meeting him in June when he came to India, at the oath-taking of the third term of the Modi government and I look forward to his guidance tomorrow on further enhancing our special partnership," Jaishankar said.
During the meeting between Jaishankar and Zameer on Friday, both leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties, including development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, capacity building, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.
Within hours of his oath, President Muizzu had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians by May 10, the mutually agreed date.
He also said that "he looks forward to the virtual inauguration and handing over of the water and sewerage projects across 28 islands. This shall be followed by the physical tour of the Addu reclamation project and the Addu detour link bridge." "I have fond memories myself of visiting Addu some years ago to inaugurate the NCPLE, which is a shining example of projects that are ‘Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India’." In addition to physical infrastructure, India is also focused on partnering with Maldives for its human resource development, he said.
"We are not just close neighbours, we are also natural partners. Today, we are mutually invested in each other’s development and progress. In a globalised and interconnected world, we see a lot of volatility and global tensions...we have been confronted with new challenges arising from international conflicts. In this tumultuous environment, India has been and will be, an anchor of stability for its friends, partners and neighbours." "To Maldives specifically, we have provided support to deal with economic challenges through financial assistance and budgetary support, and by ensuring uninterrupted supply of critical items. Our actions have been and will continue to be guided by our firm commitment to the philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabke Vikas – which is- Together, we prosper”.
Jaishankar further added that "India also recognises the need for the Global South to speak in a common voice and have an appreciation for mutually shared interests and concerns. Giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South, was the top priority for India during its G-20 Presidency." The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.