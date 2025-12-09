Deepam row: I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs submit impeachment notice against Justice G R Swaminathan
The other MPs who met Birla included Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi, V Vaithilingam and S Jothimani, DMK's A Raja, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK's Durai Vaiko and CPI(M)'s S Venkatesan.
VIDEO | Delhi: DMK leader Kanimozhi submits an Impeachment Notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking the removal of Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan, after obtaining signatures from more than 120 MPs.