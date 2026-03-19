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'Deeply disturbing': India on attacks on West Asia gas facilities

New Delhi described the attacks as "deeply disturbing" and that they only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario globally.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsWest AsiagasStrikes

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