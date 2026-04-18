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Defeat of delimitation bill exposes BJP's discomfort: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Banerjee, considered number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, on Friday said that the NDA government must immediately act to implement women’s reservation.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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