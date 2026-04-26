<p>Nagpur: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> on Sunday said defence capability will determine the future of any country in the world.</p>.<p>Citing the global scenario, Gadkari said that the defence capabilities will define a country’s power, and not wealth.</p>.<p>"Wealth will not decide a country's power in future; instead, power will be determined by the strongest defence capabilities of a country in the world," he said while addressing a Nag Bhushan award distribution function.</p>.<p>"We have also experienced the truth that where there is power and if the leadership is not right, we have seen what happens," he added, apparently referring to the global situation.</p>.Economically weak nations not taken seriously on world stage: NITI Aayog.<p>Citing the history, culture, and heritage, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP leader </a>said we are neither authoritarian nor expansionist.</p>.<p>The 2025 Nag Bhushan Award was presented to Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal, a Padma Shri awardee, for his outstanding performance in the defence sector and dedicated selfless social service.</p>.<p>Gadkari lauded Nuwal for Solar Group's capabilities, noting that missiles and drones will determine the strength of a country.</p>.<p>Gadkari underlined the importance of technology in the contemporary world and also welcomed privatisation in defence production. </p>