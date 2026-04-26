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Defence capabilities will determine future of countries: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Citing the global scenario, Gadkari said that the defence capabilities will define a country’s power, and not wealth.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 18:25 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 18:25 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariDefence

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