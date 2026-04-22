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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with German counterpart to boost ties

He also underlined that in times of global uncertainties, India and Germany have provided much-needed stability and strength to the global economy.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:35 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:35 IST
India NewsGermanyRajnath Singh

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