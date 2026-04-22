<p>New Delhi: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> held talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Wednesday to bolster strategic partnership, and the two sides inked an agreement for a defence industrial cooperation roadmap, officials said.</p><p>In his remarks, Singh said that the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned, unequivocally, without exception or justification, his comments coming on a day that marked the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.</p><p>He also underlined that in times of global uncertainties, India and Germany have provided much-needed stability and strength to the global economy.</p><p>Singh held bilateral talks with Germany's Federal Minister of Defence in Berlin to further bolster the strategic defence partnership with the European nation, the defence ministry said in a statement.</p>.Strait of Hormuz disruptions not distant events, have direct implications for India: Rajnath in Germany.<p>"The two ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies. They also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the strategic partnership," it said.</p><p>Also, the 'Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap' and 'Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training' were inked and exchanged during the meeting, it said.</p><p>He termed his visit to Germany as a symbol of deep friendship, synergy and trust.</p><p>In a post on X, Singh said, "Visited TKMS submarine building facility in Kiel, accompanied by the German Defence Minister-Mr. Boris Pistorius. An insightful visit showcasing cutting-edge technologies and advanced naval capabilities, which will be mutually beneficial for cooperation in maritime domain."</p>.<p>The partnership has witnessed "considerable momentum" in defence cooperation over the last few years, especially after Pistorius assumed the office of the defence minister of Germany, the statement said.</p><p>Singh brought out that the recent India-EU Security & Defence Partnership marks a significant step in deepening the collective engagement.</p><p>Both ministers agreed to leverage this framework, both bilaterally and in the wider European context for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities and reinforce the enduring Indo-German strategic alignment.</p>.India, EU discuss integrating defence supply chains.<p>The German defence minister appreciated the institutionalisation of service level staff talks and future bilateral military exercises.</p><p>Singh said India is looking forward to the German Air Force's participation in the next edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti which will be held in India in September-October this year.</p><p>Earlier, he placed a wreath at Bundeswehr Memorial as a mark of respect. It is the central memorial for the Bundeswehr's personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.</p><p>India and Germany have completed 25 years of strategic partnership and are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.</p><p>"On the bilateral front, the relationship today is truly multi-faceted. Apart from defence, it covers a wide range of areas which include trade and investment, technology and innovation, development cooperation, green energy, higher education, sustainable solutions, culture and people-to-people ties. It demonstrates the depth and expanse as well as the potential & promise of a partnership," the statement said.</p>