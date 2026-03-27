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West Asia conflict | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to head inter-ministerial group to address concerns

The high-level group’s focus currently will be to stop any kind of panic about shortage of LPG and the rising price of crude oil.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIranNirmala SitharamanRajnath SinghHardeep Singh Puri

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