Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 90 BRO projects on September 12

The projects includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two air strips, and two helipads.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 11:07 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on September 12 inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) including four airstrips and helipads built along the northern and western borders, a spokesperson of the ministry on Tuesday said.

The projects includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two air strips, and two helipads, he said.

Singh will visit Samba district and inaugurate Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur road, he said. The bridge is a part of the 90 infrastructure projects of the BRO.

The Union minister will also likely take part in the northern tech event at IIT-Jammu during his visit, he said.

(Published 05 September 2023, 11:07 IST)
