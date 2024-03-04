Defence minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects at Karwar naval base on March 5

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a number of new infrastructure at the Karwar-based naval base INS Kadamba on Tuesday.

The new infrastructure, post completion, will become the biggest naval base east of the Suez canal housing more than 50 warships and submarines.

The infrastructure that has been readied as a part of the phase-IIA of the Project Seabird will include two major piers and seven residential towers comprising 320 houses for naval officers and defence civilian personnel and 149 single officers' accommodation.