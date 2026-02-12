<p>The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved Rs 3.60 lakh crore worth of capital acquisition proposals to enhance the combat readiness. </p><p>The DAC approved the procurement of multiple new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rafale">Rafale </a>aircraft, Combat Missiles and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) for the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Air%20Force"> Indian Air Force</a>. </p><p>The defence ministry, in a press releases, said "The procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long range offensive strikes", adding that majority of Rafale jets will be made in India. </p>.IAF looking forward to induct more of newer-generation aircraft; Rafale definitely buzzword: Vice Chief of Air Staff.<p>"The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy. The AS-HAPS will be utilised towards carrying out persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunication and remote sensing for military purposes," the defence ministry said. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Army">Indian Army</a> is set to procure Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav), while also getting an overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II). </p><p>Vibhav mines will be laid as anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanized forces. "The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance service life of equipment ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army," the statement said. </p>.Indian Army evolving a 'future ready force' with soldiers capable of operating in multiple domains: Upendra Dwivedi.<p>Meanwhile, the Indian Navy will get 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. </p><p>"Induction of 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator under Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will minimise the dependency on foreign manufacturers, ensure self-reliance in power generation requirement of Indian Navy," the defence ministry said. </p><p>IT said that the P8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy’s combat/war-fighting capability of long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and maritime strike capability.</p><p>The Indian Coast Guard was accorded for the procurement of Electro-Optical/Infra-Red system for Dornier aircraft. </p><p>The procurement will assist in enhancing the efficacy of maritime surveillance capability of the ICG.</p>