Defence Ministry clears procurement of Rafale jets, other acquisitions worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore

The Indian Navy will get 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 11:23 IST
India News

