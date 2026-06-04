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Defence Ministry doubles financial powers of field commanders, service chiefs to ensure operational efficiency

Ministry said development within the military ecosystem have been doubled to boost 'Aatmanirbharta' by minimising dependency on foreign original equipment manufacturers.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsRajnath Singhdefence ministry

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