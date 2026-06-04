Defence Ministry doubles financial powers of field commanders, service chiefs to ensure operational efficiency

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-defence">Defence Ministry</a> on Thursday significantly enhanced the financial powers of field commanders and service chiefs to ensure operational efficiency and speedy execution of projects.</p><p>Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> approved more than a two-fold hike in the financial powers for field commanders while special financial powers delegated to the commanders of Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Navy have also been raised significantly along with a 100 per cent increase in the total ceiling provided to meet urgent operational requirements, the defence ministry said.</p><p>In addition, new provisions have been included to promote joint service procurement by the lead service with higher delegation than normal procurement, it said.</p>.Defence Ministry nod to Rs 2.38 lakh crore military purchase, 5 additional S-400 units to be procured.<p>Many new Competent Financial Authorities have been introduced to decentralise the procurement of goods and services.</p><p>The provisions are part of the new Delegation of Financial Powers for the Defence Services document, which Singh and other top officials including Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, released.</p><p>The financial powers were last notified in 2021. The revision was necessitated due to the expansion in force level and to cater to the increased expenditure on operations.</p><p>The revised delegation will facilitate procurement of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the revenue route, as per current year budgetary allocations.</p><p>"The enhancement in the financial powers has been made up to 100 per cent, and even more than double in some cases. This would further strengthen the operational efficiency of field commanders, and lead to faster conclusion of contracts and execution of projects," the ministry said.</p><p>It said the financial powers delegated for indigenisation and research and development within the military ecosystem have been doubled to boost 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence by minimising dependency on foreign original equipment manufacturers.</p>