Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Defence Ministry kick-starts mega AMCA project, invites bids to manufacture 5th gen fighter jet

It is learnt that the government issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) or tender to Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge as part of the selection process.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 12:27 IST
India Newsfighter jetdefence ministryTejas

Follow us on :

Follow Us