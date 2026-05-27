Defence Ministry kick-starts mega AMCA project, invites bids to manufacture 5th gen fighter jet

<p>New Delhi: The defence ministry has kick-started the selection process for a private sector partner to build a next-generation <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tejas-lcas-likely-to-fly-again-from-next-week-after-regulatory-checks-hals-pending-tests-delay-delivery-of-advanced-jets-3954015">fighter jet </a>under the ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely considered as the nation's biggest indigenous aerospace programme.</p><p>It is learnt that the government issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) or tender to Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge as part of the selection process.</p><p>While Larsen and Toubro has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge has reached an understanding with BEML.</p><p>Interestingly, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been kept out of the process, sources said.</p><p>India has been focusing on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.</p><p>AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, is planned to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force.</p><p>After the three companies submit their responses to the RFP, the selection process for the project is likely to be completed in four to five months.</p>.HAL responds on reports of exclusion from fifth gen fighter aircraft programme.<p>The selected private defence major will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an entity that operates under the defence ministry, for developing the prototypes of the aircraft.</p><p>Under the project, the government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).</p><p>The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project in view of its long-term requirement.</p><p>India's confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.</p><p>Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth HAL, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions, while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.</p><p>The IAF is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA).</p><p>In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion.</p><p>It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.</p>