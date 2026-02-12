<p>New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a Rs 2,300 crore plus deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to procure eight Dornier 228 aircraft for Indian Coast Guard’s operations.</p><p>“The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with HAL, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft along with operational role equipment for the Indian Coast Guard at a cost of Rs 2,312 crore under Buy (Indian) category,” the ministry said in a statement.</p>.Defence Ministry clears procurement of 114 Rafale jets, other acquisitions worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore.<p>The shore guarding force currently operates a fleet of more than 35 Dornier aircraft for coastal surveillance, maritime patrol and search and rescue missions.</p> <p>In a separate development, the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded an acceptance of necessity approval for the procurement of electro-optical/infra-red system for the Coast Guard’s Dornier aircraft. The procurement will assist in enhancing the efficacy of maritime surveillance capability of the ICG.</p>