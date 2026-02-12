Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Defence Ministry signs Rs 2,300 crore contract with HAL to buy eight Dornier 228 aircrafts

The shore guarding force currently operates a fleet of more than 35 Dornier aircraft for coastal surveillance, maritime patrol and search and rescue missions.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 15:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsHindustan Aeronautics LimitedDornier aircraft

Follow us on :

Follow Us