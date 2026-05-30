Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh gets additional charge as DRDO chief

<p>New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was on Friday given the additional charge of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman, an official order said.</p>.<p>The extended tenure of incumbent DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat ends this month.</p>.Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani named new Chief of Defence Staff .<p>The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO to Singh, Secretary of Department of Defence, upon completion of Kamat's tenure on May 31, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.</p>.<p>In another order, the ministry said N Kalaiselvi, Director General of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, will hold the additional charge of Earth Sciences Secretary upon the superannuation of incumbent M Ravichandran on May 31.</p>.<p>Minority Affairs Secretary Srivatsa Krishna will hold the additional charge of Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, following the retirement of incumbent Alka Upadhyaya on May 31, the order said. </p>