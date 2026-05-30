Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh gets additional charge as DRDO chief

The extended tenure of incumbent DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat ends this month.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 19:26 IST
India NewsDefenceDRDO

Follow us on :

Follow Us