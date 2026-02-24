Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Definite need to consider his mental health': Gajendra Shekhawat hits out at Rahul Gandhi over 'sold out country' remarks

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi posted a video on the social media platform X, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the framework of the India-US trade deal
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndia-USIndian politcsTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us