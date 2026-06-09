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Defying judicial orders erodes public faith in justice system: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said contempt of the apex court’s orders strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law and the authority of the judiciary.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtContempt of court

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