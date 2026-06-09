Defying judicial orders erodes public faith in justice system: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court strongly observed that when public functionaries defy its orders with impunity, it casts a “deep and lasting shadow” over the administration of justice and undermines citizens’ confidence in the legal system.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said contempt of the apex court’s orders strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law and the authority of the judiciary. </p>.SC upholds NGT order that landlord cannot be liable for environmental violations committed by tenant.<p>“The power to punish for contempt, though wide, must be exercised with restraint, discretion, and regard for the ends of justice,” the bench noted, adding that punishment in contempt cases is not an end in itself but a means to secure compliance, uphold the dignity of the court, and deter others from treating judicial orders lightly.</p><p>The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Bharat Kumar Badlani alleging wilful disobedience of its interim order directing the de-sealing and restoration of possession of his premises in Jaipur. </p><p>The matter originated from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Rajasthan High Court concerning unauthorised constructions in the Walled City area in Jaipur. </p><p>The high court had ordered demolition and permanent sealing of several private properties, including the petitioner’s, without granting them an opportunity of hearing.</p><p>Following the Supreme Court’s interim direction for de-sealing, authorities initially demanded over Rs 10.5 lakh as security, a demand that was later withdrawn. </p><p>After subsequent compliance and unconditional apologies tendered by the officials acknowledging their default, the bench accepted the apology, discharged the contempt notice, and disposed of the petition. </p><p>However, it warned that any future default would be viewed with utmost severity.</p><p>Expressing grave displeasure at the conduct of the respondent officials, the bench said the record revealed “a disturbing pattern of evasion, inaction, and deliberate disregard” for clear orders of the apex court.</p><p>"It is a matter of deep concern that officials entrusted with public duties found it permissible to treat the orders of the highest court of this land as something to be addressed at their leisure," the bench remarked.</p><p>In their affidavits, the contemnors expressed sincere regret and assured the court of greater diligence in future compliance with judicial orders.</p>