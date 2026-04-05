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Degrees without jobs: India's graduate paradox

This widening structural imbalance is now being sharpened by global technological shifts.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 03:09 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 03:09 IST
India NewsEducationEmploymentJobsgraduates

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